Coronavirus: Toronto’s Porter Airlines sets new tentative reopening date of May 19

Toronto’s Porter Airlines has set a new tentative reopening date again of May 19 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The airline suspended its operations in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and the restart date has since been pushed several times. The last tentative date was March 29.

“The implementation of more restrictive travel rules by governments since our last update makes an early spring restart unviable,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines.

“While there are signs of progress in containing the pandemic, it is necessary to reset our sights based on changing conditions.”

Deluce said the company is “optimistic” about May 19, however, it may also have to be changed again.

