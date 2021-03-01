St. Thomas firefighters extinguish Format Industry fire on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas Fire responded to a fire that broke out in the ductwork at the Format Industry auto parts manufacturing plant Sunday night.

Platoon Chief Glenn Hill said the platoon chief on duty ordered a full call back of all staff at 8:43 p.m. Sunday.

Hill said the fire was in the ductwork of the building at 1 Cosma Court in St. Thomas, making it difficult to reach.

STFD on scene at Formet 1 Cosma court for a working fire. All staff evacuated safley. We will update as more information becomes available.@myFM_News941 @CTVLondon @timesjournal @BlackburnLondon pic.twitter.com/SO0fVkC3X1 — St. Thomas Fire (@StThomasFire) March 1, 2021

‘It was a very stubborn fire to get at because we could not get at it from the top or the bottom,” Hill said.

“We were finally able to get it under control and out about two hours in.”

The cause of the fire is not known and Hill said it is not considered suspicious.

Everyone in the building was evacuated and the plant is up and running again.

The extent of the fire is not known at this time.