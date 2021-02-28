Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

P.E.I. urges residents in their 20s to get tested for COVID-19 amid uptick in cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2021 4:27 pm
Click to play video 'Health officials urge Canadians to break the pandemic misinformation chain' Health officials urge Canadians to break the pandemic misinformation chain
A year into the global pandemic, misinformation about COVID-19 has health officials increasingly concerned. Misinformation, conspiracies and hoaxes are now impacting public health responses creating confusion and distrust, and as Jeff Semple discovered, it's even breaking some families apart.

Prince Edward Island is urging residents in their 20s without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus today as the province struggles to contain an outbreak.

The drop-in clinic at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside is one of multiple testing sites set up across the island amid a sudden spike in cases.

Read more: Prince Edward Island becomes last province to detect U.K. COVID-19 variant

P.E.I. recorded six new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, all among people in their 20s.

Officials say most of the new infections diagnosed over the last several days have no connection to travel outside the province and could potentially be a contagious new variant of the virus.

The province released a number of potential exposure locations on Saturday, including fast-food restaurants, retail stores and a gym, and introduced measures to interrupt the chain of transmission.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Trudeau says COVID-19 case counts, presence of variants being looked at with Canada-U.S. border restrictions' Trudeau says COVID-19 case counts, presence of variants being looked at with Canada-U.S. border restrictions
Trudeau says COVID-19 case counts, presence of variants being looked at with Canada-U.S. border restrictions

The new restrictions ban in-person restaurant dining and sporting competitions while limiting retail stores to half-capacity and organized gatherings to 50 people.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDHealthPrince Edward IslandPEIPEI covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers