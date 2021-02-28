N.B. reporting 1 death, no new cases of COVID Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, but is confirming one death.

According to the province, a person in their 90s died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 27.

The person was a resident of Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston. The facility has been dealing with an outbreak since Jan. 25, when the province announced an employee had tested positive.

“Each case reported is a New Brunswicker, someone with family, friends and loved ones,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

“It is important to remember that each case and each death affects more than just the number that is reported. We cannot become desensitized to the affect this virus has had on our province.” Tweet This

Two more people have recovered since Saturday and there are currently 38 cases in the province. One patient is in hospital in intensive care.

There were 560 tests conducted on Saturday.

All zones in the province remain in the orange zone, under the province’s mandatory order.