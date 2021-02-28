Menu

Health

N.B. reporting 1 death, no new cases of COVID Sunday

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video 'NB premier concerned about impact of the approaching march break' NB premier concerned about impact of the approaching march break
The province is loosening some of the restrictions on its orange phase COVID-19 regulations as of midnight Friday, and a new yellow phase is set to come into effect at the end of next weekend. As Andrew Cromwell reports that doesn’t mean the premier isn’t concerned about the possible impact of the approaching march break could have.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, but is confirming one death.

According to the province, a person in their 90s died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 27.

Click to play video 'N.B. daughter relieved as province loosens visitation rules' N.B. daughter relieved as province loosens visitation rules
N.B. daughter relieved as province loosens visitation rules

The person was a resident of Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston. The facility has been dealing with an outbreak since Jan. 25, when the province announced an employee had tested positive.

“Each case reported is a New Brunswicker, someone with family, friends and loved ones,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

“It is important to remember that each case and each death affects more than just the number that is reported. We cannot become desensitized to the affect this virus has had on our province.”

Two more people have recovered since Saturday and there are currently 38 cases in the province. One patient is in hospital in intensive care.

There were 560 tests conducted on Saturday.

All zones in the province remain in the orange zone, under the province’s mandatory order.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickCOVIDHealthNB covidNB COVID-19
