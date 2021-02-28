Menu

‘Something to make them smile’: Halifax group collecting Easter baskets for pandemic-isolated seniors

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 12:22 pm
A Halifax-based community group is hoping to bring some joy this Easter to seniors who have been feeling isolated during the pandemic.

Santas for Seniors has been providing hampers to the elderly at Christmas for about 10 years. Last spring, they decided to branch out and help during the Easter season too, as COVID lockdown restrictions were in place in the province.

Read more: Advocates push for in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable Canadian seniors

“We started when COVID hit, and it was more food-based. So there was a lot of food insecurities with seniors getting out to grocery stores. So we did some Easter hampers,” said Robyn Carruthers, the group’s founder.

“This year when we reached out, there was a larger amount of seniors in need but it wasn’t the food insecurities, which still exists, but it was more the loneliness and they just needed something to look forward to.”

Carruthers says seniors have been feeling particularly isolated and she’s heard firsthand how their mental health is suffering.

“They’re lacking interaction with their volunteers that they’d normally have, their family members. So we’re finding that just something to make them smile is really going to help their mental health,” she said.

“And just make them know that somebody’s thinking of them.”

Santas for Seniors has committed to helping 200 seniors through four local organizations, although they’re open to expanding and helping more if the need is greater.

Those interested in helping are asked to donate baskets filled with goodies that might bring a smile to a senior, as well as some necessities. Carruthers suggests disposable masks, hand sanitizers, chocolate and children’s artwork.

“If someone’s not in a position to donate an item, children’s artwork, cards, go such a long way in these baskets,” she said.

“So if you have a grandchild, a daughter or a son, anyone who could provide that, we could stick them in the baskets and they would love that.”

People can check the group’s Facebook page for updated dropoff locations, and specific requirements for the seniors they’re helping. Their goal is to collect all the baskets by March 22 and distribute them on March 27.

Santas for Seniors is also accepting financial donations through e-transfer.

— With a file from Elizabeth McSheffrey 

