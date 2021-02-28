Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing behind Abbotsford Recreation Centre

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a stabbing Friday evening behind a recreation centre.
Emergency Services responded to the incident behind the Abbotsford Recreation Centre on McMillan Rd around 8:15 p.m.Upon arrival, police found two males suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Read more: Police release photo of suspect in armed Abbotsford bank robberyThe victims, whom police say are both in their late teens, were taken to hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers says a 20-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department.
