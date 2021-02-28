Menu

Crime

Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing behind Abbotsford Recreation Centre

By Safeeya Pirani CKNW
Posted February 28, 2021 2:25 am
Police say when they arrived around 8:15 p.m. Friday night, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.
Abbotsford Police are investigating after a stabbing Friday evening behind a recreation centre.

Emergency Services responded to the incident behind the Abbotsford Recreation Centre on McMillan Rd around 8:15 p.m.Upon arrival, police found two males suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Read more: Police release photo of suspect in armed Abbotsford bank robbery

The victims, whom police say are both in their late teens, were taken to hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers says a 20-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department.
Click to play video 'Two young people hospitalized after Burnaby stabbing attack' Two young people hospitalized after Burnaby stabbing attack
Two young people hospitalized after Burnaby stabbing attack – Feb 3, 2021
