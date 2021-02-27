Investigations underway into death of off-duty Richmond RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Three separate investigations are now underway into the tragic death of a Richmond RCMP officer who appears to have taken her own life.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, said it received 911 calls last Sunday night reporting a woman considering self-harm.

Read more: RCMP mourns loss of officer killed in Nova Scotia shooting spree

Less than an hour later, Vancouver police found the body of the off-duty officer who had died from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries on the sidewalk of the Moray Bridge in Richmond.

0:57 IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack – Jan 12, 2021

The woman has been widely identified on social media as Const. Jasmine Thiara of the Richmond RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP Veterans’ Association also posted a tribute to Thiara, though it did not speak to the manner of her death.

Read more: VPD officer dies by suicide after filing report against 2 senior officers

“We recognize that this is an extremely difficult time for Jasmine’s family, friends and work colleagues,” the organization wrote.

“We wish to all the strength to carry on through this tragedy and offer our sincerest condolences.”

The IIO is investigating, as is the BC Coroners Service, while the RCMP are conducting an internal review.