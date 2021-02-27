Menu

Health

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted February 27, 2021 1:29 am
Royal Columbian Hospital
Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital. Global News

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C.

Fraser Health said Friday evening that there has been evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

The health authority says five patients have tested positive for the virus in the outbreak.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared on 2 more units at Vancouver General Hospital

Officials say the outbreak is currently limited to the one medicine unit, which is closed to new admissions. The hospital’s emergency room remains open.

Fraser Health says no other area of the hospital is impacted by this outbreak.

