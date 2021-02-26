Surrey boat dealer facing 33 charges for allegedly defrauding 100+ victims of $1.8M

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Surrey boat dealer is facing 33 charges amid a $1.8 million fraud investigation.

Surrey RCMP said Aaron Fell, owner of Breakwater Marine, is facing three charges of theft of property, along with 30 related to fraud.

Police began investigating in June 2019, after multiple reports of fraudulent business practices at the dealership in the 1600-block of Fraser Highway.

Police allege that Fell defrauded more than 100 victims out of $1.8 million.

Investigators searched the property that August, seizing multiple boats and documents.

At the time, Breakwater customers told Global News they’d waited weeks or months for registrations on boats and trailers, and had been sold faulty equipment.

One customer said they were concerned they didn’t actually legally own the boat they’d purchased, while another person said police had recovered their Sea-Doo trailer, which had been stolen 17 years prior.

