Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Surrey boat dealer facing 33 charges for allegedly defrauding 100+ victims of $1.8M

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 9:52 pm
Click to play video 'One man arrested in RCMP raid of Surrey boat dealership' One man arrested in RCMP raid of Surrey boat dealership
WATCH: One person is in custody and a well-known Surrey boat dealership is under investigation for major fraud allegations. As Sarah MacDonald reports, police moved quickly seizing boats and making an arrest – Aug 9, 2019

The owner of a Surrey boat dealer is facing 33 charges amid a $1.8 million fraud investigation.

Surrey RCMP said Aaron Fell, owner of Breakwater Marine, is facing three charges of theft of property, along with 30 related to fraud.

Read more: Surrey boat dealership under investigation for alleged fraud: RCMP

Police began investigating in June 2019, after multiple reports of fraudulent business practices at the dealership in the 1600-block of Fraser Highway.

Police allege that Fell defrauded more than 100 victims out of $1.8 million.

Investigators searched the property that August, seizing multiple boats and documents.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fraud charges laid against former Summerland, B.C., banker

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Breakwater customers told Global News they’d waited weeks or months for registrations on boats and trailers, and had been sold faulty equipment.

One customer said they were concerned they didn’t actually legally own the boat they’d purchased, while another person said police had recovered their Sea-Doo trailer, which had been stolen 17 years prior.

Click to play video 'Surrey boat dealership investigated for fraud' Surrey boat dealership investigated for fraud
Surrey boat dealership investigated for fraud – Aug 8, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraudfraud chargesfraud allegationsbreakwater marineboat dealer chargedsurrey boat dealersurrey boat dealer chargessurrey boat dealer fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers