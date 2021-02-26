Menu

Sports

4 Manitoba-based teams kick off championship round at Scotties

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Team Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson calls a shot during draw 16 against team British Columbia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Team Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson calls a shot during draw 16 against team British Columbia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Ontario’s Rachel Homan kicked off play in the championship pool Friday with a 7-6 victory over Chelsea Carey of Team Wild Card One at the Canadian women’s curling playdowns.

Carey, who’s filling in at skip for Tracy Fleury this week, had hammer in the 10th end but gave up a steal of one when she barely missed a runback double-takeout attempt.

Read more: Team Canada’s Einarson takes sole possession of 1st at Hearts after Homan loss

The top-seeded Homan improved to 8-1 along with Canada’s Kerri Einarson, who defeated Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson 10-6.

In other early games at the Markin MacPhail Centre, Alberta’s Laura Walker needed an extra end to get by Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges 7-6 and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones posted a 12-8 win over Beth Peterson of Team Wild Card Three.

Another draw was scheduled for Friday night and three more draws were set for Saturday.

Read more: Jennifer Jones reaches career wins milestone in Tournament of Hearts

Homan, a three-time Hearts champion, started slowly by settling for singles in three of the first five ends.

Carey, who edged Homan in the 2019 Scotties final, picked up deuces in the second and fourth before giving up a steal in the sixth.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Sports Curling Manitoba Curling Scotties Tournament of Hearts Jennifer Jones Kerri Einarson Beth Peterson
