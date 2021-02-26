Coronavirus: Niagara Region moves to red-control level Monday as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 restrictions will loosen up on Monday throughout the Niagara Region.

Niagara is moving from grey-lockdown and into the red-control category of the province’s colour-coded restrictions system on Monday.

As in Hamilton, which is already in the red category, the loosening of restrictions in Niagara will allow restaurants, bars, gyms and personal service businesses to reopen with limitations.

Niagara is one of nine public health regions to move restriction levels as part of a provincial announcement on Friday afternoon.

The province is pulling the emergency brake on Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay in a bid to interrupt transmission and contain community spread.

Restrictions will also loosen in Chatham-Kent, Middlesex-London, Southwestern, Haldimand-Norfolk, Huron Perth and Grey Bruce on Monday.

