Health

Coronavirus: Niagara Region moves to red-control level Monday as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 26, 2021 6:12 pm
Niagara moves out of grey lockdown on Monday, and into the "red" category of COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID-19 restrictions will loosen up on Monday throughout the Niagara Region.

Niagara is moving from grey-lockdown and into the red-control category of the province’s colour-coded restrictions system on Monday.

Read more: Niagara to stay in ‘grey-lockdown’ level of province’s COVID-19 framework

As in Hamilton, which is already in the red category, the loosening of restrictions in Niagara will allow restaurants, bars, gyms and personal service businesses to reopen with limitations.

Niagara is one of nine public health regions to move restriction levels as part of a provincial announcement on Friday afternoon.

Read more: Vaccine distribution expands to shelters, as Hamilton reports 91 new cases of COVID-19

The province is pulling the emergency brake on Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay in a bid to interrupt transmission and contain community spread.

Restrictions will also loosen in Chatham-Kent, Middlesex-London, Southwestern, Haldimand-Norfolk, Huron Perth and Grey Bruce on Monday.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID-19 PandemicNiagaraNiagara COVID-19Region of Niagara
