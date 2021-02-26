Man dies of gunshot wound following interaction with London police: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says a 24-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound on Monday during an interaction with London police died of his injury the following day.

The province’s police watchdog adds that, at this time, “it does not appear that any officer discharged a firearm.”

On Monday, London police said that the SIU had been notified after a man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following some kind of interaction with police.

At that time, police said that officers were called to the area of Greenway Park off of Greenside Drive at around 10:30 a.m. that morning over concerns about a man believed to be in possession of a handgun.

Less than two hours later, at around 12:15 p.m., police say a man was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the SIU provided additional details, saying London police responded to Greenway Park “to locate a 24-year-old man who was reported to be in distress.”

“Soon after arriving, officers located the man who was in possession of a firearm. Police made attempts to negotiate with him. Shortly after, he sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital for treatment,” the SIU continued.

“Based on the preliminary information, it does not appear that any officer discharged a firearm.”

The SIU says the man was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday and an autopsy was conducted in London on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and so far one subject official and 16 witness officials have been designated, the SIU says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU asks anyone who may have video evidence to upload it through the SIU’s website.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

