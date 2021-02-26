Quebec’s new minister in charge of racism faces backlash over op-ed endorsement

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s newly-appointed Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism Benoit Charette’s tweet about a Black woman saying she rejects the concept of systemic racism in the province was met with some criticism on Friday.

“I’ve read a lot of things these past 24 hours, some nice, some condemnable. I invite you to read this text. Personally it did me the most good,” Charette wrote.

Attached to the minister’s tweet was a link to a Journal de Montréal — a newspaper that often publishes op-eds that deny of racism in the province — opinion article written by a Black writer who says she rejects the idea that systemic racism exists in Quebec.

J'ai lu beaucoup de choses ces 24 dernières heures; certaines belles, d'autres condamnables. Je vous invite à lire ce texte. Personnellement, il m'a fait le plus grand bien : J’ai une peau noire et je rejette le concept de racisme systémique | JDM https://t.co/VPCG86QvB8 — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) February 25, 2021

The article, written by Murielle Chatelier, says she also rejects the notion of white privilege, adding that Quebec doesn’t need “these types of ideas that come from the U.S. to have our [Black people’s] voice heard and understood.”

Charette’s tweet quickly garnered backlash from the public, with one user writing that he “should educated [himself] on denialism. This article and your endorsement of this article is deceiving, but not surprising. We are used to it, and there’s the biggest problem.”

Other users replied with links and excerpts from articles containing data showing that Black, brown and Indigenous people are racially profiled, stopped, arrested and prisoned at much higher rate than white people in Quebec.

One person said they thought the government was going to distance itself from semantic debates and instead focus on concrete actions.

The discussion around systemic racism has been at the forefront of Quebec politics since the killing of George Floyd in the United States on May 25, 2020, sparking global demonstrations in June led by Black Lives Matter groups.

And while Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she recognized systemic racism existed in the city and vowed to make changes, the Quebec government has continuously refused to accept the term.

When asked to acknowledge that systemic racism exists here in Quebec, Premier François Legault and his cabinet have continuously denied to do so, despite repeatedly being challenged on the matter.

Legault continuously upheld his statement that “racism exists in Quebec, but it’s not systemic,” a claim that BlPOC activists in the province have repeatedly said is untrue.

Premier Legault created an anti-racism task force in June, the day that a report led by former CFL player and community activist Balarama Holness was published.

Holness used a provision in the city’s charter to trigger a public consultation that would include 7,000 participants and produce 38 recommendations, including that the City of Montreal recognize the systemic nature of racism and discrimination against racialized groups.

Earlier this week Legault enlisted his environment minister to spearhead the fight against racism in the province, naming Charette to the newly created post on Wednesday.

One of the recommendations of the task force that Legault created last summer to look at racism in the province was to appoint a minister in charge of implementing the anti-racism action plan.

The 25 recommendations outlined in the final report released in December aim to tackle racial profiling and discrimination faced by minorities and Indigenous people in the province.

Charette said he’s given himself until the end of the current mandate in 2022 to see those measures implemented.

“The fight against racism is first and foremost a question of human dignity,” he said, calling Quebec one of the most welcoming and tolerant societies in the world.

–with files from the Canadian Press

