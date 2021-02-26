Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog charges Durham cop in jail cell death of man who went into medical distress

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 2:25 pm
FILE - The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont.
FILE - The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged an officer in the death of a man who went into medical distress in an Oshawa, Ont., jail cell.

The Special Investigations Unit says Acting Sgt. David Swaine of the Durham Regional Police has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The charge stems from an incident in November 2019, when the 32-year-old man was arrested following a fight.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog clears officer in man’s death at downtown Toronto building fire

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital for assessment and then released and placed in a jail cell.

The agency says the man later went into medical distress and although someone tried first aid and emergency medical services were called, he died at the scene.

The SIU did not specify Swaine’s alleged role in the incident.

The officer is due in court next month.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
