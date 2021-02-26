Menu

Canada

Quebec City police arrest woman, 54, in connection with fake Alexis Lafrenière hockey cards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 11:38 am
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Team White left winger Alexis Lafreniere smiles following hockey's CHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ontario.
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Team White left winger Alexis Lafreniere smiles following hockey's CHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ontario. AP File/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police say they have arrested a 54-year-old woman in connection with the case of fake Alexis Lafrenière hockey cards circulating online.

Last December, organizers of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament warned of fake cards of Lafrenière from 2013 emblazoned with the tournament logo for sale on websites.

Organizers had said they came across the fake cards selling for $100 on eBay.

READ MORE: Rangers select Quebec’s Alexis Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in pandemic-delayed NHL draft

Police said in a statement today they arrested the suspect on Feb. 24 and that they seized many hockey cards and digital hardware following a search in connection with the investigation, which they said is ongoing.

They say it will be up to prosecutors to decide on charges.

The New York Rangers selected Lafrenière with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic and played junior hockey for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
