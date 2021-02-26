FHQ Developments CEO amongst Globe and Mail award winners

Send this page to someone via email

An award aimed on showcasing emerging leaders who are transforming business today have announced 50 inaugural winners, including a man from the Muscowpetung First Nation.

Thomas Benjoe, the CEO of FHQ Developments, earned a 2021 Report on Business Changemakers award from The Globe and Mail.

“I appreciate the recognition of this award as it helps to highlight the work that I am very passionate about and it also recognizes the hard work everyone at FHQ Developments works toward each and every day,” said Benjoe in a prepared statement.

“We have a responsibility to build a business that is sustainable, builds Indigenous capacity, creates value, and demonstrates impact both economically and socially to create a stronger community.”

Changemakers is a new program organized by the Report on Business magazine. Winners were picked by the national newspaper’s editorial team.

“As the Canadian economy recovers from the pandemic, many people are seeking ways to make business more sustainable, inclusive, innovative and fair,” said James Cowan, editor of Report on Business magazine.

“The 50 Changemakers on our inaugural list serve as inspiration and instruction for any business leader seeking to effect meaningful change.”

Benjoe is one of those leaders and has earned the respect in the business and Indigenous communities. The 35-year-old joined FHQ Developments in 2016 and is strongly committed to Aboriginal Business Development.

He is a founding board member of the company he leads and served as a director for six years.

In October 2017, Benjoe was recognized by the University of Regina with a Crowning Achievement Young Alumni Award, based on the recipients making significant contributions in their fields.

“Thomas leads our day-to-day business of File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council‘s collective interests to engage and participate in the global economy meaningfully,” said Edmund Bellegarde, FHQ Developments Board Chair.

“FHQ Developments is playing a pivotal role in initiating business partnerships that strengthen our First Nations’ economic capacity — this is critical in advancing Indigenous economic indicators outcomes and amplifying the positive socio-economic impact that benefits our citizens and the Canadian economy.”

FHQ Developments is an Investment and Economic Development Corporation for the File Hill’s Qu’Appelle Tribal Council.

The company, located in Regina, builds strong business development partnerships, invests in sustainable opportunities, supports and promotes Community Economic Development and provides access to labour market and employment services to the First Nations business sectors and to those who seek employment.

The full list of winners will be published in the March 2021 issue of Report on Business magazine on February 27th which will distributed with The Globe and Mail.