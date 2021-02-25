Guelph reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, active cases increase to 75

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 2,640 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 17 from the previous day to 75, which includes four people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

Another four people recovered from the disease, as Guelph’s resolved cases climbed to 2,527.

Guelph’s death toll of 38 remained unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Wednesday.

In February, the city has reported 283 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 fatalities, while 465 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wellington County on Thursday, bringing its case count to 964.

Active cases increased by four from the previous day to 23 and that includes two people in the hospital with the coronavirus.

Three more people recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 909.

The county’s death toll of 32 remained unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on Monday.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Several COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

This includes outbreaks ending at St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday along with an outbreak at Lapointe-Fisher Nursing Home.

There are now only four active outbreaks among the area’s long-term care and retirement homes, including two at The Elliott Community — one in the long-term care home and one in the retirement home.

Outbreaks continue at Caressant Care in Wellington North and the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 15,088 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 316 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has only grown by three to 6,372.

That’s 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction who have been fully vaccinated.

Public health’s website shows 87 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated, while 46 per cent of the staff have received two doses of the vaccine.

