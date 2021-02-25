Menu

Education

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at three Hamilton schools between Thursday-Saturday

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 25, 2021 2:27 pm
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is offering asymptomatic testing at Saltfleet Secondary School this weekend. Two Catholic schools have also been chosen for testing between Thursday and Saturday.
Rapid COVID-19 testing is scheduled for three Hamilton schools from Thursday evening through Saturday.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has announced that it will offer asymptomatic testing at Saltfleet Secondary School in Stoney Creek on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19 test clinics for Hamilton schools set for next week amid 3 outbreaks and rising cases

Testing will be open to students and staff at Saltfleet, as well as seven elementary schools in the surrounding community.

Those schools are Billy Green, Janet Lee, Mount Albion, Gatestone, Tapleytown, Bellmoore and Shannen Koostachin.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, meanwhile, is offering testing on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Ann, one of three Hamilton Catholic elementary schools currently in outbreak.

Asymptomatic testing will also be offered Friday evening for students and staff at St. John Henry Newman Catholic Secondary School, and on Saturday, that testing will be extended to students and staff at its eight “feeder” schools.

Those schools are Immaculate Heart of Mary, Our Lady of Peace, St. Agnes, St. Clare of Assisi, St. David, St. Francis Xavier, St. Gabriel and St. Martin of Tours.

Read more: No COVID-19 cases from weekend school clinics in Hamilton as province orders weekly testing

Testing is offered to asymptomatic students and staff on a voluntary basis as part of a provincial mandate that boards offer tests in five per cent of their schools, and to at least two per cent of their students, each week.

 

