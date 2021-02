Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries following a shooting in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Van Kirk Drive and Mayfield Road at around 2:18 a.m.

Police said a male victim was found with injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no word on suspects.

SHOOTING:

– Area of Mayfield Rd/Van Kirk Dr in #Brampton

– Male victim located with injuries

– Transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition

– Significant police presence in area

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 2:18 a.m.

– PR21-0069998 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 25, 2021

