Canada’s chief of defence staff to step aside amid CFNIS investigation: defence minister

Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Art McDonald has stepped aside from his post while an investigation is conducted by the force’s national investigation service.

In a statement released late Wednesday evening, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is investigating McDonald.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation was in regards to.

Below is my statement in regards to Admiral Art McDonald. pic.twitter.com/Qlvtl8XdsM — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) February 25, 2021

“I was informed that Admiral Art McDonald has voluntarily stepped aside while the investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

Sajjan said he has appointed Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre as Acting Chief of the Defence staff.

“I will have no further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” Sajjan said in the statement.

-This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.