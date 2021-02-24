Police investigating after body pulled from Kingston’s Inner Harbour

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating after a body was discovered in the water of Kingston’s Inner Harbour Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 347 Wellington St. at 4:15 p.m. to respond to “suspicious activity,” according to a media notification from the force.

Fire and Rescue teams also arrived and pulled a body out of the water from the inner harbour.

No other information has been given about the incident, but Kingston police’s major crimes unit was on scene to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

