Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after body pulled from Kingston’s Inner Harbour

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 5:43 pm
Kingston Fire and Rescue teams pulled a body out of the water from the Inner Harbour.
Kingston Fire and Rescue teams pulled a body out of the water from the Inner Harbour.

Kingston police are investigating after a body was discovered in the water of Kingston’s Inner Harbour Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 347 Wellington St. at 4:15 p.m. to respond to “suspicious activity,” according to a media notification from the force.

Read more: Kingston police identify body found near Battery Park as missing man

Fire and Rescue teams also arrived and pulled a body out of the water from the inner harbour.

Trending Stories

No other information has been given about the incident, but Kingston police’s major crimes unit was on scene to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Body found near train tracks in Peterborough' Body found near train tracks in Peterborough
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceBody Founddeath kingstonkingston body foundbody found inner harbourInner Harbour body foundKingston police body
Flyers
More weekly flyers