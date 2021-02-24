Potential COVID-19 case identified a Polson Park school in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has sent a cohort home at École Polson Park Public School due to a student potentially having COVID-19.

All students and staff connected to the cohort have been told to self-isolate “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of protecting the school community,” the Limestone District School Board said.

Note that a positive case has yet to be detected for sure, but the health unit is simply investigating a potential case of the virus at the moment.

The health unit will be reaching out to students and staff who may have been in close contact with the person being investigated. Not all students or staff will be affected by the potential positive case, the board said.

The board has already contacted families of the affected school cohort.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, KFL&A Public Health said students who do not have symptoms do not need to be tested. If they do have symptoms, they must self-isolate and be tested.

“It is recommended that household members isolate until a negative test result is received for your student,” the health unit said.

If you do not receive additional communication beyond Wednesday’s initial notice from the health unit, your child can continue to attend school.

For more information, see the health unit’s full letter here.