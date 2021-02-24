Menu

Health

22 COVID-19 cases in Hamilton now ‘screening positive’ as variants

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 24, 2021 3:42 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak on the 5th floor of Hamilton's temporary health care facility was declared over on Feb 23.
A COVID-19 outbreak on the 5th floor of Hamilton's temporary health care facility was declared over on Feb 23. Don Mitchell / Global News

There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Hamilton, and 376 active cases, along with reports that several recent cases are connected to variants of concern.

Hamilton Public Health’s daily figures show a total of 22 “screening-positive variant cases.”

Only one of those variant cases has been confirmed, but Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson stated on Tuesday that “nearly all those that are screened positive, by the screening test, go on to be confirmed.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Hamilton’s medical officer of health concerned as COVID-19 indicators rise

Dr. Richardson has said she is “increasingly concerned” that we’ve hit the bottom of the curve of infections and may be creeping back upwards.

There are two new outbreaks in the city, one of them involving four staff members at Barbara Caffe Ristorante in Stoney Creek and the other involving a single staff case at Amica Stoney Creek.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is safe, prevents COVID-19, U.S. FDA says

Three outbreaks were declared over on Tuesday in Hamilton, including an outbreak on the 5th floor of the Alternate Health Facility on King St. East, which is jointly operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Hamilton Health Sciences.

That outbreak was first declared on Feb. 3 and infected 20 patients and staff while claiming the lives of two patients.

Click to play video 'Ontario Medical Association warns restrictions needed to lessen 3rd wave impacts' Ontario Medical Association warns restrictions needed to lessen 3rd wave impacts
Ontario Medical Association warns restrictions needed to lessen 3rd wave impacts
