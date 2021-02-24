22 COVID-19 cases in Hamilton now ‘screening positive’ as variants

Send this page to someone via email

There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Hamilton, and 376 active cases, along with reports that several recent cases are connected to variants of concern.

Hamilton Public Health’s daily figures show a total of 22 “screening-positive variant cases.”

Only one of those variant cases has been confirmed, but Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson stated on Tuesday that “nearly all those that are screened positive, by the screening test, go on to be confirmed.”

Dr. Richardson has said she is “increasingly concerned” that we’ve hit the bottom of the curve of infections and may be creeping back upwards.

There are two new outbreaks in the city, one of them involving four staff members at Barbara Caffe Ristorante in Stoney Creek and the other involving a single staff case at Amica Stoney Creek.

Three outbreaks were declared over on Tuesday in Hamilton, including an outbreak on the 5th floor of the Alternate Health Facility on King St. East, which is jointly operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Hamilton Health Sciences.

That outbreak was first declared on Feb. 3 and infected 20 patients and staff while claiming the lives of two patients.

