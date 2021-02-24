The Tragically Hip to receive humanitarian award at 2021 Junos

Send this page to someone via email

The Tragically Hip are being honoured for giving back.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the legendary Canadian band will receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award at the upcoming 50th annual Junos.

The award honours the band’s music, along with their philanthropic work over the years, raising millions of dollars for a variety of causes, including Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, and the Special Olympics.

“We are honoured to present the Tragically Hip with this year’s Humanitarian Award,” said Allan Reid, president and CEO of CARAS/The Juno Awards and MusiCounts.

“For decades, this group of musical brothers has contributed to helping improve the social well-being of others and protecting the vast natural wonders of this country we call home,” he said.

The Tragically Hip said in a statement: “We are honoured to be receiving the 2021 humanitarian award. Our admiration for the past recipients makes it impossible not to feel humbled as well.”

“We learned early on back in Kingston that you can accomplish great things with a stage and a willing audience. It’s about building community, and no one appreciated that responsibility more than Gord Downie,” the band continued.

“He was committed to social and environmental justice and we remain inspired by his example. Best intentions can achieve little without loyal support and action, so we consider this award as much a recognition for fans of our group, as they have been there for us through everything, and for every cause, and for that we are eternally grateful. We share this honour with you.”

In 2017, the Tragically Hip hung up their instruments as a band following Downie’s passing. In 2019, three of the surviving members performed together at a benefit concert at the former Kingston Penitentiary.

Last year, it was reported that work is currently underway to release multiple archival projects, including never-before-heard songs and alternate cuts.

The 2021 JUNOs are set to air May 16 on the CBC.