Fredericton art supply shop expands after boost in online sales

Send this page to someone via email

For over 26 years, Endeavours and ThinkPlay in Fredericton has been a popular downtown hot spot for artists, crafters and board game lovers. But due to limited space inside the store and stock room, it will be moving from Queen Street to 141 Brunswick St.

“We don’t see an end to the changes that COVID has brought. I think there are some changes that will be long-lasting and some may be permanent,” said Tyler Randall, co-owner of Endeavours and Think Play.

Unlike many businesses hit with losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, sales at Endeavours and ThinkPlay have not slowed down. Online revenue at ThinkPlay has gone from .5 per cent to over 30 per cent of sales since March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Endeavours and ThinkPlay co-owners Tyler and Luke Randall inside their Queen Street location. Megan Yamoah / Global News

“We’re going to be having a space at the back where we have a whole shipping and receiving area,” said Randall.

The new location in a Victorian century home has a layout that will allow for physical distancing and customers will have access to on-site parking and will no longer have to search for a spot on the street and feed a meter. Owners Luke and Tyler are most eager to unveil the new staycation Clue adventure-themed nightly rental they are building in the apartment right next door.

The new Endeavours and Think Play location at 141 Brunswick St. in Fredericton. Megan Yamoah / Global News

“I’m really excited to see people’s reactions. We don’t have anything like this in the city,” said Luke Randall.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ll have the opportunity to figure who did it, with what weapon, in which room by finding different clues and different interactive tasks throughout the space,” said Tyler Randall.

Portrait of Col. Mustard in the new Clue-themed nightly rental inside Endeavours and Think Play escape room. Megan Yamoah / Global News

As the Randalls move on, they want to raise awareness about the growth of homelessness in the downtown region, especially on Queen Street. They are seeking answers and solutions from candidates running in the upcoming election.

“What are they going to do for the folks who are being left out cold on the streets?” Luke Randall said. “Tyler and I are very much looking forward to hearing what leaders have to say during this municipal election and we’re really hoping to inspire provincial leaders to start saying something as well.”

1:47 COVID-19: Calgary company builds ICUs, vaccination pods to ship around the world COVID-19: Calgary company builds ICUs, vaccination pods to ship around the world

The escape room will be open in April 2021 and ThinkPlay will reopen on Brunswick street on May 1.

Advertisement