Health

New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 2:30 pm
N.B. auditor general highlights lack of public accountability in new audit
New Brunswick’s auditor general released her latest report Tuesday, raising concerns over the debt load of NB Power, the botched implementation of an electronic medical records system, and the lack of action on past recommendations surrounding nursing-home beds.

New Brunswick health officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

One of the cases involves an individual in the Moncton region and is under investigation.

The other case involves a staff member of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult care home in Edmondston.

Read more: Coronavirus — No new cases reported in New Brunswick for first time in 2021

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,426 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,335 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths in the province.

Sixty-four cases remain active. Two patients are hospitalized, one of which is in intensive care.

All New Brunswick health zones remain under the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan
N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19 TestingEdmundstonAltantic Canada
