New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

New Brunswick health officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

One of the cases involves an individual in the Moncton region and is under investigation.

The other case involves a staff member of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult care home in Edmondston.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,426 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,335 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths in the province.

Sixty-four cases remain active. Two patients are hospitalized, one of which is in intensive care.

All New Brunswick health zones remain under the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

