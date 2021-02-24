Menu

Sports

Bombers players experience Texas weather crisis first-hand

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 12:02 pm
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jackson Jeffcoat (94) celebrates sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback William Arndt (8) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 19, 2019.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jackson Jeffcoat (94) celebrates sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback William Arndt (8) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Some members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got a prolonged taste of Winnipeg winter at their homes south of the border last week.

Defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, who lives in Austin, Texas, told 680 CJOB the monster storm that left millions without power and devastated the state was something to endure.

“First we lost power — I think I was without power for 55 hours or so,” said Jeffcoat.

“When we got power back, shortly after, we lost water, and were without water for five days.

“We had to do bottled water, we had to use (bottled) water to flush our toilets. It wasn’t fun.”

Fellow Bomber Willie Jefferson also makes his home in Austin during the CFL off-season, and his wife Holly told 680 CJOB last week that it was the most snow she’d seen in a lifetime of living in the city.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Winnipeg prepared us for this’ — Bomber’s family experiencing unique Texas storm

“We got eight to nine inches (of snow) in our front yard, and Willie has created a little spot for himself where he’s doing the weather on his Instagram. He’s been out in the snow, in his natural habitat out there,” she said.

“It’s been a lot. It’s been more than I’ve seen ever, living here in Austin my whole life.”

Jeffcoat said Tuesday that the snow has all melted and things are getting back to normal “like nothing happened.”

“It’s actually kind of crazy. It’s 70 F (21 C), so it’s fairly warm. The snow is all gone, no snow to be found,” he said.

“People were saying, ‘Where was this? Why didn’t we just have this weather the whole time? Why did we have to have extreme cold?'”

Canadian living in Texas shares experience under state of emergency

 

