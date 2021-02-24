Police investigating report of baby buried at downtown Hamilton residence

Send this page to someone via email

There will be a heavy police presence at a downtown Hamilton residence for the next couple of days as detectives investigate a disturbing report involving a dead infant.

Hamilton police say they received information about “suspicious circumstances” at a residence on Wellington Street North at Wilson Street just after midnight on Wednesday.

The information they received involved a baby buried at the residence but currently, police say they are unable to confirm whether or not that report is accurate.

Two people have been taken into custody.

There is no word on charges at this point and police are not releasing any details about the identities of those who were arrested, including whether or not they were residents at the home.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is being asked to call Hamilton police Det. Ebert at 905-546-4167 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Ongoing investigation involving Suspicious Circumstances at a residence on Wellington Street North. Police are expected to be in the area for some time. No threat to public safety. Read more for details. https://t.co/YyX4eH7qh7 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 24, 2021