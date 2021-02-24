Menu

Crime

Police investigating report of baby buried at downtown Hamilton residence

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted February 24, 2021 11:07 am
Police are investigating reports of a baby buried at a residence in downtown Hamilton.
Police are investigating reports of a baby buried at a residence in downtown Hamilton. Don Mitchell / Global News

There will be a heavy police presence at a downtown Hamilton residence for the next couple of days as detectives investigate a disturbing report involving a dead infant.

Hamilton police say they received information about “suspicious circumstances” at a residence on Wellington Street North at Wilson Street just after midnight on Wednesday.

The information they received involved a baby buried at the residence but currently, police say they are unable to confirm whether or not that report is accurate.

Read more: Two arrests for attempted murder as man clings to life in hospital, Hamilton police say

Two people have been taken into custody.

Trending Stories

There is no word on charges at this point and police are not releasing any details about the identities of those who were arrested, including whether or not they were residents at the home.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is being asked to call Hamilton police Det. Ebert at 905-546-4167 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton CrimeWellington StreetWilson Streethamilton buried baby
