New premier promises ‘bold action’ as N.S. announces $19 million in green technology rebates

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has announced a spate of new rebates aimed at getting green technology in the hands of the province’s residents.

Newly sworn-in Premier Iain Rankin announced the $19 million in funding at a press conference on Wednesday morning in Dartmouth.

“Bold action on climate change is a priority. We know it’s possible to have a cleaner economy that creates jobs, supports a healthy environment and benefits all Nova Scotians,” Rankin said.

“Electric vehicles, more comfortable homes, healthier communities and careers in renewable energy and efficiency will help our province and the planet.”

Read more: Nova Scotia government poised to add 20 sites to its list of parks and protected area

Rankin has expressed a commitment to prioritizing climate change. One of his first acts was to rename the Department of Environment to the Department of Environment and Climate.

Story continues below advertisement

Half of the $19 million — some $9.5 million — will be drawn from Nova Scotia’s Green Fund and will go into the pre-existing HomeWarming and Affordable Multi-Family Housing energy efficiency programs.

The province claims the move will help 1,200 low-income Nova Scotians make their homes more comfortable and energy-efficient.

2:04 Advocates say Peggy’s Cove viewing deck will accommodate accessibility needs Advocates say Peggy’s Cove viewing deck will accommodate accessibility needs – Jan 24, 2021

The other $9.5 million will go to rebates for new and used electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and e-bikes.

Rebates will be $3,000 per new electric vehicles or hybrids, $2,000 for used electric vehicles or hybrids, and $500 for e-bikes.

The rebate will be in addition to the $5,000 federal rebate available for new electric vehicles.

Rankin’s new government isn’t done. The province says the Department of Energy and Mines will release a new Renewable Electricity Standard in March.

Story continues below advertisement

Work will begin immediately to ensure new wind power is made available to those who want it.

The government says that by 2025 all electricity produced for provincial government officers will come from renewable energy projects.

“We’re putting a new focus on climate change in Nova Scotia,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Keith Irving.

“I’m delighted to get to work on these important initiatives, which will help Nova Scotians and our environment.”