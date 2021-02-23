Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Crash leaves Tiger Woods’ golfing future in doubt as he re-enters hospital

By Steve Keating Reuters
Posted February 23, 2021 9:54 pm
Click to play video 'Tiger Woods hospitalized with multiple injuries after single-vehicle rollover' Tiger Woods hospitalized with multiple injuries after single-vehicle rollover
WATCH: Tiger Woods hospitalized with multiple injuries after single-vehicle rollover

Already in the final chapter of one of golf’s greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story on Tuesday when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Battered by years of back and knee surgeries, Woods has recently spent as much time away from the PGA Tour recovering from injury as he has on the course, providing the golf world an unsettling glimpse of what the future might look like without its biggest drawing card.

Read more: Tiger Woods in surgery for multiple leg injuries after serious car crash, agent says

“I think golf has accommodated the fact that Tiger is no longer going to be active in attending events on a regular basis,” Neal Pilson, the head of Pilson Communications and former president of CBS Sports, told Reuters. “I think he has lifetime exemptions at every major event but I suspect we are probably not going to see Tiger in a competitive golf event going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“In his prime, it was clearly established if Tiger was playing on Sunday, numbers for Sunday coverage were usually up 25 to 30%,” Pilson said. “If he doesn’t play again, he will be missed for sure.”

Almost since the moment he burst on the professional scene in 1996, Woods has been the tide that raised all boats, a crossover star who drove television ratings, purses and endorsements to spectacular heights.

Click to play video 'Tiger Woods was ‘not able to stand’ following rollover that left him seriously injured' Tiger Woods was ‘not able to stand’ following rollover that left him seriously injured
Tiger Woods was ‘not able to stand’ following rollover that left him seriously injured

With more viewers came more sponsors and larger purses, with Woods creating a new class of golfing millionaires.

That popularity made Woods one of sports’ richest athletes, Forbes anointing him in 2009 as the first athlete to reach $1 billion in career earnings (prize money and endorsements).

Trending Stories

Along with injuries, the 45-year-old has survived several scandals throughout his career including a 2017 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Tuesday there was no indication that Woods was under the influence of any substances at the time of the accident.

Click to play video 'Woods vehicle’s cabin was intact, which ‘gave him the cushion to survive’: police' Woods vehicle’s cabin was intact, which ‘gave him the cushion to survive’: police
Woods vehicle’s cabin was intact, which ‘gave him the cushion to survive’: police

If Tuesday’s car crash was purely an accident, and even if it affects Woods’ ability to play golf in the future, his longtime sponsors may stick by him, said Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Because of his historical success, there’s still value in partnering with him,” Rishe said. “There’s plenty of athletes who are still brand endorsers who have long been retired.”

Revolutionized golf

For more than a decade, golf has waited for Woods’ successor to emerge from a crop of prodigious hitters and skilled young players, but none has been able to grasp his mantle or the imagination of the golfing public.

Story continues below advertisement

There were signs Woods had been on the cusp of passing the torch — and not to world No. 1 Dustin Johnson or Rory McIlroy but to his son Charlie, when they partnered last November in the PNC Championship, a joint PGA/LPGA Tour family tournament.

The 11-year-old Woods showed he had some of his father’s golfing genes, from the twirl of his club to walking in a birdie putt.

The greatest golfer of his generation, Woods, as the game’s first African-American superstar, did more than rewrite the record book but changed the way golf is played and looked, bringing diversity to a sport that had been the domain of the white middle class.

Click to play video 'Squire Barnes on Tiger Woods serious car crash' Squire Barnes on Tiger Woods serious car crash
Squire Barnes on Tiger Woods serious car crash

With never-before-seen power, Woods revolutionized the game, forcing gold courses, even iconic Augusta National, to Tiger-proof layouts.

Story continues below advertisement

While Woods appears to have another long, grueling road back to fitness in front of him, one of the hallmarks of his remarkable career has been resilience.

Former President Barack Obama wished Woods a speedy recovery in a tweet on Tuesday night, adding: If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.”

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang;; Editing by Peter Cooney)

© 2021 Reuters
CaliforniaGolfLos AngelesPGATiger WoodsTiger Woods golfTiger Woods car crashTiger Woods injuredLA County SheriffsTiger Woods car accidentTiger Woods injured car crash LATiger Woods leg injurieswill tiger woods play again
Flyers
More weekly flyers