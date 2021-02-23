Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Tech

Red River College students develop electronic shoe sole to prevent injuries to diabetic patients

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 8:20 pm
Click to play video 'Electronic shoe sole to prevent injuries to diabetic patients created in Winnipeg' Electronic shoe sole to prevent injuries to diabetic patients created in Winnipeg
An electronic shoe insole that has the capability to alert diabetes patients in real time when problems related to their condition begin to occur is nearing completion in Winnipeg. Global's Marek Tkach reports.

Students and staff at Red River College are assisting in the development of a device that will give diabetic patients real time data that could help save their lives.

“It’s helping diabetics have a more inclusive more complete treatment program to maintain a better life style,” said the mind behind the creation Bruce Griffith, the founder of Avriel International.

Griffith’s company designed an electronic shoe insole that has the capability to alert patients in real time when problems related to their condition begin to occur.

A ‘Smart Shoe’ plugged in via USB.
A ‘Smart Shoe’ plugged in via USB. Submitted Photo

“Diabetics are prone to pick up neuropathy. They lose sensation in there lower extremities and their feet to the point where a lot of diabetics have that kind of progression,” said Griffith, the creator of the ‘smart shoe’.

Story continues below advertisement

When patients with diabetes bump or bruise their feet, the pain often goes unnoticed until a physical wound appears.

Read more: Don’t ignore diabetes symptoms because you’re afraid of catching COVID-19, doctors say

“The idea is to be able to pick up the lost sensations, and to be able to notify the patient on a live-time notice,” he says.

Trending Stories

“It’s only going to help them ward off some of these foot problems.”

The flexible insole can be directly inserted into any shoe.

It will generate real-time data and alerts that can be transferred to a smartphone app.

A pair of bluetooth-capable ‘Smart Shoes’ displayed next to a phone.
A pair of bluetooth-capable ‘Smart Shoes’ displayed next to a phone. Submitted Photo

The prototype was initially created eight years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

It arrived at Red River in 2019 when further development was required.

Read more: Red River College recycling disposable face masks

“This included people with skills in mechanics and design, skills in electronics and inventive systems and also software development,” explained Dele Ola, the college’s director for aerospace and manufacturing.

“We all assembled ourselves together and we were able to take the shoe from a lab scale basic electronics type of system that we had before to a complete insole that can now fit in a shoe.”

Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, the product is expected to hit the market in 2022 at the latest.

Click to play video 'Largest-ever diabetes wellness initiative launches in Manitoba' Largest-ever diabetes wellness initiative launches in Manitoba
Largest-ever diabetes wellness initiative launches in Manitoba – Nov 1, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StudentsTechnologyDiabetesRed River CollegeInvetionAvriel InternationalBruce Griffith
Flyers
More weekly flyers