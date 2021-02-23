Thinking of owning a pet pig? Beware of bad breeders, warn Okanagan owners

Send this page to someone via email

The rise in popularity of pet pigs has prompted a warning from some Okanagan owners.

If you’re in the market for a pet pig, Faith Affleck wants you to know one thing: “There is no such thing as a micro-mini pig.”

Call them whatever you want — teacup pigs, micro-mini pigs — it doesn’t matter, Affleck maintains.

Affleck says they’re all pot-bellied pigs that will grow up to be much bigger than some breeders will tell you. Affleck runs Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary where she currently has 21 rescue pigs. She’s taking it upon herself to warn the public about bad breeders. “We call them greeders — they just want money,” Affleck said.

0:26 Surrey RCMP ‘arrest’ wayward pig, accused of hamming around Surrey RCMP ‘arrest’ wayward pig, accused of hamming around – Feb 10, 2021

According to Affleck, bad breeders will say anything in order to sell you a pet pig. Story continues below advertisement “They say it’s going to be like 30 to 60 pounds. Realistically, it’s going to be like 200 pounds,” said Affleck.

“These little micro-minnies do not exist,” added Denise Aiello, who has owned pet pigs for 15 years. Aiello says she recently had a terrible experience after purchasing a male pet pig from a breeder in Chilliwack. “We spent tons of money on vet bills, to no avail. He died months later,” said Aiello.

1:44 Pandemic pets hit it off as pig and kitten become fast friends Pandemic pets hit it off as pig and kitten become fast friends – Feb 1, 2021

Aiello’s advice to potential buyers is to do your due diligence. “They’re going to get big no matter what you feed them,. And the breeders like to hide behind ‘Oh you fed it too much, that’s why it’s’ getting bigger.’ That’s a lie,” said Aiello.

Affleck recommends that once you’ve done your research and have decided you’re capable of looking after a pet pig properly, you should look at adopting one from a local shelter or sanctuary.

