Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

New Brunswick’s minimum wage workers to get extra nickle an hour

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 2:26 pm
New Brunswick has announced it will increase its minimum wage by $.05.
New Brunswick has announced it will increase its minimum wage by $.05. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Approximately 20,000 New Brunswick workers will get a pay increase of five cents as the province’s minimum wage increases in April.

New Brunswick’s labour minister said he is “mindful of the financial realities” of employers and employees as he announced a five-cent increase in the province’s minimum wage on Tuesday.

The province will increase its minimum wage to $11.75 per hour on April 1.

Read more: Nova Scotia minimum wage increasing to $12.95 an hour in April

It’s an increase of only five cents from the current wage, $11.70.

“We are mindful of the financial realities faced by both employees and employers, particularly as we endure the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

Story continues below advertisement

The minimum wage rate is indexed to New Brunswick’s consumer price index and rounded to the nearest five cents.

Trending Stories

In 2020 the price index grew by 0.22 per cent.

“Protecting the purchasing power of employees, who help keep New Brunswick businesses in operation, is one reason for tying minimum wage increases to the consumer price index,” Holder said.

“At the same time, it ensures predictability for businesses.”

Click to play video 'Some New Brunswickers still waiting for province’s staycation rebate' Some New Brunswickers still waiting for province’s staycation rebate
Some New Brunswickers still waiting for province’s staycation rebate

The province says there are approximately 20,000 New Brunswick workers who earn minimum wage.

That’s equivalent to six per cent of the workforce.

As of October 2020, New Brunswick had the second-lowest minimum wage in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

It looks likely that it will remain near the bottom of the list with only Saskatchewan having a lower minimum wage at $11.45 an hour.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CanadaLabourNew Brunswick PoliticsMinimum WageTrevor HolderMinister of LabourMinimum wage CanadaNew Brunswick Minimum Wage
Flyers
More weekly flyers