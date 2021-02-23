Prince Edward Island begins airport COVID-19 testing pilot project

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island is starting a COVID-19 testing pilot project Tuesday for travellers arriving in the province by air.
Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the four-week project will assess the feasibility of using rapid tests on travellers.
Air travellers will have two swabs taken when they land on the Island: one for a rapid test and another that will be sent for confirmation at a provincial laboratory.
Morrison says passengers will not have to wait for results but the test on arrival does not exclude travellers from the mandatory 14-day isolation period.
She says authorities are looking to detect COVID-19 cases among travellers more quickly.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported today and the province has one active reported infection.
