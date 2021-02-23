Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Prince Edward Island begins airport COVID-19 testing pilot project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020.
Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island is starting a COVID-19 testing pilot project Tuesday for travellers arriving in the province by air.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the four-week project will assess the feasibility of using rapid tests on travellers.

Read more: P.E.I. is vaccinating its first priority groups. Here’s where its rollout stands

Air travellers will have two swabs taken when they land on the Island: one for a rapid test and another that will be sent for confirmation at a provincial laboratory.

Trending Stories

Morrison says passengers will not have to wait for results but the test on arrival does not exclude travellers from the mandatory 14-day isolation period.

Read more: Prince Edward Island becomes last province to detect U.K. COVID-19 variant

Story continues below advertisement

She says authorities are looking to detect COVID-19 cases among travellers more quickly.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported today and the province has one active reported infection.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Heather MorrisonAirport TestingCoronavirus P.E.I.COVID-19 P.E.I.
Flyers
More weekly flyers