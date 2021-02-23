Lindsay man charged with weapon possession, impaired driving in span of several hours: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested twice in a span of several hours on Sunday morning on weapon and driving charges.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a reported break and enter in progress by two men who were using an axe to break open a door at a residence on Highway 35 in the former Ops Township.

Officers attended and arrested two suspects.

Colin Harwood, 44, and Chance Labrie, 22, both of nearby Oakwood, were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on April 22.

Then around 3:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 35 south in Lindsay after determining the vehicle had fake licence plates.

Police identified the driver as one of the suspects from the earlier incident.

Harwood was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited and one charge each under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

He was released again and will have another separate court appearance in Lindsay on April 22.