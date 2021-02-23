Menu

Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily closed amid warm weather in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 10:00 am
A person follows directions for one-way traffic on a staircase as they leave the Rideau Canal Skateway on its opening day in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rideau Canal is temporarily closed as of Monday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m.
A person follows directions for one-way traffic on a staircase as they leave the Rideau Canal Skateway on its opening day in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rideau Canal is temporarily closed as of Monday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed temporarily this week as temperatures are set to rise above 0 C.

The canal closed to skaters at 10 p.m. on Monday, the National Capital Commission said.

The NCC, which operates the iconic skating rink, said in an update on its website that “adverse weather conditions” are set to make the ice unsuitable for use.

“The milder weather in the forecast and the snowfall contribute to the formation of cracks on the ice surface, in addition to dangerous holes which can be hidden under the snow,” the Crown corporation said.

The canal will reopen as soon as weather permits, the NCC added, with no timeline given.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 2 C and 1 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Temperatures are set to drop back below 0 C to close out the week but will rise again to 2 C by Sunday, according to the weather agency’s current estimations.

The Rideau Canal Skateway opened for its 51st season on Jan. 28, with the full 7.8 kilometres open for skating as of Feb. 2.

This year’s skating season is markedly different due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with concessions banned and mask-use mandated. Additionally, the NCC asks that only residents who live near the Rideau Canal make use of the ice for exercise.

Ottawa CoronavirusNational Capital Commissionrideau canalRideau Canal SkatewayOttawa skatingOttawa skating rinkOttawa coronavirus exerciseOttawa outdoor exerciseOttawa Rideau Canal skating
