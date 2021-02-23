Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily closed amid warm weather in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed temporarily this week as temperatures are set to rise above 0 C.

The canal closed to skaters at 10 p.m. on Monday, the National Capital Commission said.

The NCC, which operates the iconic skating rink, said in an update on its website that “adverse weather conditions” are set to make the ice unsuitable for use.

“The milder weather in the forecast and the snowfall contribute to the formation of cracks on the ice surface, in addition to dangerous holes which can be hidden under the snow,” the Crown corporation said.

The canal will reopen as soon as weather permits, the NCC added, with no timeline given.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 2 C and 1 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Temperatures are set to drop back below 0 C to close out the week but will rise again to 2 C by Sunday, according to the weather agency’s current estimations.

The Rideau Canal Skateway opened for its 51st season on Jan. 28, with the full 7.8 kilometres open for skating as of Feb. 2.

This year’s skating season is markedly different due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with concessions banned and mask-use mandated. Additionally, the NCC asks that only residents who live near the Rideau Canal make use of the ice for exercise.

