Canada

Iain Rankin to be sworn in as 29th premier of Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video ''
LIVE STREAM: Iain Rankin is set to be sworn in as the 29th Premier of Nova Scotia.

HALIFAX – Iain Rankin is to be sworn in Tuesday as the 29th premier of Nova Scotia.

The 37-year-old was chosen as Liberal party leader at a virtual convention in Halifax Feb. 6.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s 29th premier faces challenges as he prepares to be sworn in Tuesday

Rankin will replace Stephen McNeil who announced his retirement after 17 years in politics last August.

The former cabinet minister served under McNeil in the environment and the lands and forestry portfolios.

Rankin captured his party’s top job by billing himself as an agent of generational change and has vowed to be a collaborative leader.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc will preside over the swearing-in ceremony for Rankin and his new cabinet at the Halifax Convention Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
