Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Rideau Hall intruder Corey Hurren to be sentenced

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'What motivated the Rideau Hall intruder?' What motivated the Rideau Hall intruder?
WATCH: What motivated the Rideau Hall intruder? – Jul 7, 2020

The Manitoba military reservist who pleaded guilty to eight charges related to an incident at Rideau Hall last summer is to be sentenced in an Ottawa courtroom today.

Read more: Corey Hurren, alleged Rideau Hall intruder, pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily armed on July 2 last year.

Police were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

Click to play video 'Rideau Hall intruder’s state of mind and possible motive' Rideau Hall intruder’s state of mind and possible motive
Rideau Hall intruder’s state of mind and possible motive – Jul 9, 2020

He originally faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister, who was not home at the time.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms “for a purpose contrary to the public peace.”

Read more: Rideau Hall gunman’s letter suggests someone ‘familiar with conspiracy theories,’ expert says

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief by wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauManitobaRideau HallCorey HurrenRideau Hall incidentCorey Hurren rideau hallRideau Hall intruderRCMP arrest Rideau HallRideau Hall arrestTrudeau Corey HurrenCorey Hurren sentencedCorey Hurren sentencing
Flyers
More weekly flyers