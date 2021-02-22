Manitoba’s annual ice-jam mitigation work to start

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will begin its annual ice-jam mitigation program this week on the Red River to reduce the potential for flooding.

The program to cut and break river ice was launched in 2006 to reduce the flood risk caused by ice jams on the lower Red River and several other rivers.

Province's Ice-Jam Mitigation Program Underway on Red River https://t.co/6D0S6U1mV8 pic.twitter.com/a2KMEVlqz7 — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) February 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Remote controlled ice-cutting units and three Amphibex icebreakers are used each year to cut and break approximately 28 kilometres of ice on the river.

The province says notices have been posted warning river users to stay off the ice in areas where the ice-cutting machines will be working.

1:00 RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon – Feb 22, 2017