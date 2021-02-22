Menu

New variants mean more vaccination needed for herd immunity: Health Canada

Manitoba’s annual ice-jam mitigation work to start

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2021 5:35 pm
An amphibex ice breaker on the Red River north of WInnipeg.
An amphibex ice breaker on the Red River north of WInnipeg. The Canadian Press / File

Manitoba will begin its annual ice-jam mitigation program this week on the Red River to reduce the potential for flooding.

The program to cut and break river ice was launched in 2006 to reduce the flood risk caused by ice jams on the lower Red River and several other rivers.



Remote controlled ice-cutting units and three Amphibex icebreakers are used each year to cut and break approximately 28 kilometres of ice on the river.

The province says notices have been posted warning river users to stay off the ice in areas where the ice-cutting machines will be working.

Click to play video 'RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon' RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon
RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon – Feb 22, 2017
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Red RiverManitoba floodingAmphibex icebreakersice-jam mitigationSelikirk
