Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of the coronavirus on Monday and said 19 active cases remain in the province.

The new case is located in the central zone and is related to a previously reported case.

In the second wave, beginning Oct. 1, the province has confirmed 521 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus. There are now 502 resolved cases.

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,510 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

On Monday, the province launched its first community clinic for COVID-19 vaccination.

The province said 500 people were randomly selected based on their age and postal code to ensure they are over 80 years old and within an hour of the clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today marks an important step in our vaccine rollout with the first community clinic for people age 80 and older,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

“I know we are all looking forward to seeing clinics across the province in the coming weeks and months. I thank Nova Scotians for their patience while waiting for the vaccine, and for keeping one another safe by following public health measures.”

2:01 Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic

In a COVID-19 briefing last week, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said appointments filled up quickly.

The clinic, located at the IWK, is the first of 10 community immunization clinics that the province plans to roll out throughout March.

“Our first community clinic opened today at the IWK Health Centre and we will see more community clinics opening in the coming weeks in other areas of the province,” Strang said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We continue to prioritize vaccinations for those who are most vulnerable and at highest risk.”

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia has administered 27,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 11,533 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.