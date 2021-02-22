Menu

Louie re-elected as Osoyoos Indian Band Chief

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Times-Chronicle
Posted February 22, 2021 12:56 pm
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band was elected to his 14th term as Chief.
Courtesy: Times-Chronicle

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie was re-elected to his 14th term as OIB Chief.

Louie received 181 votes while runner-up Ron Hall had 57 votes and Sandra Falkus 32 votes.

The election saw 11 candidates for council, with incumbent councilors Nathan McGinnis (145 votes), Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis (135 votes), Leona Baptiste (152 votes) and Sammy Jo Louie (162 votes) retain their seats.

Newly elected councilor Sonya Jensen received the most votes for councilor with 177.

Louie was re-elected to his 14th term as Osoyoos Indian Band Chief, a position he was first elected to in 1984.

