Louie re-elected as Osoyoos Indian Band Chief

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie was re-elected to his 14th term as OIB Chief.

Louie received 181 votes while runner-up Ron Hall had 57 votes and Sandra Falkus 32 votes.

The election saw 11 candidates for council, with incumbent councilors Nathan McGinnis (145 votes), Veronica (Ronny) McGinnis (135 votes), Leona Baptiste (152 votes) and Sammy Jo Louie (162 votes) retain their seats.

Newly elected councilor Sonya Jensen received the most votes for councilor with 177.

