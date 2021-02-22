Weather blamed for school bus, tractor-trailer crashes in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Weather is being blamed for a series of crashes in Northumberland County on Monday morning, including one involving a school bus.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to a school bus crash just east of Bewdley in the area of Oak Ridges Drive and Halstead Beach Road.

OPP said a bus was found in the ditch, however, all 15 students onboard at the time were not injured.

A replacement school bus had arrived to pick up the students by 9:35 a.m.

#NthldOPP are steadily responding to poor weather & road related issues today within @Nthld_County including on #Hwy401. If you need to venture out give yourself plenty of time, adjust your driving habits accordingly, expect delays & exercise patience. #DriveSafe #SlowDown ^kj pic.twitter.com/jEZRO0g2Ob — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 22, 2021

OPP also issued a warning about weather conditions following two transport truck crashes on Highway 401.

One incident occurred in the westbound lanes between county roads 45 and 18, east of Cobourg, when a transport struck a guard rail. No injuries were reported.

In another incident, a westbound tractor-trailer left the highway and crashed into a tree near the exit to Newtonville, west of Port Hope. No injuries were reported in the crash.

“If you need to venture out give yourself plenty of time, adjust your driving habits accordingly, expect delays & exercise patience,” stated Northumberland OPP Const. Kim Johnston.

