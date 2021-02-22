Ottawa under heavy snow advisory Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is due to receive a heavy dump of snow on Monday, with likely impacts on the afternoon commute.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.

The weather monitoring agency said a band of snow will move across the area starting Monday morning and becoming heavy later in the afternoon. Heavy snow will result in poor visibility on Ottawa roads, the advisory said.

“The Monday afternoon commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution during the period of heaviest snow.”

Environment Canada expects total snowfall of between 5 and 10 cm by the time it ends on Monday evening.

The City of Ottawa has yet to issue a winter weather parking ban, but is warranted to do so under these forecasted conditions.

The forecasted high in Ottawa for Monday is -1 C, the agency said, with winds gusting up to 20 km/h by noon.

Heavy snowfall on Ottawa roads last Tuesday led to dozens of crashes in the early morning.

