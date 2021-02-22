Menu

Canada

62-year-old man dies in Stone Mills garage fire: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP are assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal after a person died in a Stone Mills house fire over the weekend.
OPP are assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal after a person died in a Stone Mills house fire over the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person died during a house fire in Stone Mills over the weekend, Lennox and Addington OPP say.

Monday, OPP identified the deceased as 62-year-old Howard Arnold Amey.

Read more: Man killed in Stone Mills cottage fire: OPP

A witness was driving by a home on Bethel Road on Saturday afternoon when they noticed a house was on fire. Monday, OPP clarified that the fire was contained to a detached garage, where Amey was living. The garage was destroyed by the blaze.

The Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation into the incident has concluded, but OPP could not provide the cause of the fire or the estimated damage to the property owners.

The fire marshal did not immediately respond to a request for that information.

 

 

