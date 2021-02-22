KFL&A Public Health discovers a COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ in the Kingston area

Send this page to someone via email

A “variant of concern” has been discovered in a positive test for COVID-19 in a Kingston-area resident.

In a social media post on Saturday, KFL&A Public Health said “this case was an international traveller who is following the Federal Quarantine Act.”

At this point, health officials have not said which variant of the virus was detected or from which country the person had travelled.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Two of those cases were reported on Saturday and one was reported on Sunday.

According to the KFL&A Public Health dashboard, the region has reported a total of 709 cases, with 687 of those being resolved.