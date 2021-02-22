Menu

Canada

KFL&A Public Health discovers a COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ in the Kingston area

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 9:00 am
Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image.
Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image.

A “variant of concern” has been discovered in a positive test for COVID-19 in a Kingston-area resident.

In a social media post on Saturday, KFL&A Public Health said “this case was an international traveller who is following the Federal Quarantine Act.”

At this point, health officials have not said which variant of the virus was detected or from which country the person had travelled.

Read more: Variants could bring ‘strong resurgence’ of COVID-19 if restrictions lifted, feds warn

There were three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Two of those cases were reported on Saturday and one was reported on Sunday.

Read more: As COVID-19 variants spread, why are global coronavirus cases declining?

According to the KFL&A Public Health dashboard, the region has reported a total of 709 cases, with 687 of those being resolved.

