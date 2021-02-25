Saskatchewan extreme cold stretch leads to business boom for local tow truck company

Send this page to someone via email

The recent extreme cold spell across the province wasn’t all bad for a tow trucking business.

Brad Stratychuk, owner of Brad’s Towing Ltd for the past 38 years, says the over-a-week span resulted in business doubling for earlier in the winter — in some cases up to roughly 200 calls a day.

“We (took) as much as we could handle every two to three hours,” said Stratychuk. “The people that are bogged down are the priority to us.”

Stratychuk says whether it’s a tow, a boost or a vehicle removal, people that are in the worst situation are helped first.

He says they do prepare for this every year with equipment maintenance and having staff on hand to work. In the extreme cold, even the equipment can give out.

Stratychuk adds while the added financial intake for the business is nice, in helping people’s business every call is a priority.

“Every call we get we take seriously,” said Stratychuk. “Sometimes if it’s so busy we aren’t going to lie to people about arriving in a timely manner when we could be six to eight hours.”

He also says it’s imperative at all times for people to slow down to 60 km/h anytime they are passing a tow truck on the road.

“It’s a dangerous job,” said Stratychuk. “It seems as though more and more people are slowing down.”

