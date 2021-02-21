Regina Police investigating man’s death in North Central neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man on Sunday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the call of an injured man in a home on the 1000 block of Garnet Street in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there are no further details at this stage of the investigation.

