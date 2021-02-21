Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina Police investigating man’s death in North Central neighbourhood

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 12:35 pm
Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to the call of an injured man in a home on the 1000 block of Garnet Street in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to the call of an injured man in a home on the 1000 block of Garnet Street in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man on Sunday morning.

Read more: Regina police identify victim of city’s first homicide of 2021

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the call of an injured man in a home on the 1000 block of Garnet Street in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: Regina police

Police say there are no further details at this stage of the investigation.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsRegina Police ServiceReginaRegina NewsNorth CentralDeath Investigationgarnet streetSaskatchewan coroner
Flyers
More weekly flyers