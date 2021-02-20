Trudeau, Biden to hold 1st bilateral meeting virtually on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A date has been set for the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in an online release that the virtual meeting will take place on Tuesday, where the two are expected to discuss each country’s COVID-19 response, climate change, “their bilateral energy relationship, defence and security, and promoting diversity and inclusion.”

“Canada and the United States share one of the strongest and deepest friendships between any two countries in the world. It is built on common values, strong ties between our people, and a shared geography,” Trudeau said in the release.

“I look forward to my meeting with President Biden, where we will work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic and support people in both our countries.”

In a statement from the White House, U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting will cover a “range of bilateral and global issues.”

“In this virtual event, the President will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the United States and Canada as neighbors, friends and NATO Allies,” the statement read.

