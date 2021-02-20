Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 20

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario extends stay-at-home orders for Toronto, Peel, other regions' Coronavirus: Ontario extends stay-at-home orders for Toronto, Peel, other regions
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday the extension of the stay-at-home orders until March 9 for the hardest-hit regions in the province including Peel and Toronto following the advice of local health officials.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Toronto city council votes to reduce taxi renewal fees amid COVID-19

Toronto city council has voted to temporarily reduce renewal fees for taxis and limousines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The taxicab and limousine industry has experienced significant service reductions this year, and the City is dedicated to helping support its recovery,” officials said in a news release issued Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said $2.47 million in support will help up to 8,670 drivers.

Read more: Toronto city council votes to temporarily reduce taxi renewal fees

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,228 new cases on Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

  • 331 were in Toronto
  • 228 were in Peel Region
  • 132 were in York Region
  • 47 were in Durham Region
  • 40 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Ontario reported 1,228 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 291,999.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A total of 274,714 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,313 and is 94.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,848.

Provincial figures showed there are 699 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 10), with 263 in intensive care (down by six), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (down by nine).

Click to play video 'Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions' Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions
Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions

Nearly 21,300 more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Ontario has administered 540,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is up by 21,295.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 229,151 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Greater Toronto Area
Flyers
More weekly flyers