Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Toronto city council votes to reduce taxi renewal fees amid COVID-19

Toronto city council has voted to temporarily reduce renewal fees for taxis and limousines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The taxicab and limousine industry has experienced significant service reductions this year, and the City is dedicated to helping support its recovery,” officials said in a news release issued Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said $2.47 million in support will help up to 8,670 drivers.

Read more: Toronto city council votes to temporarily reduce taxi renewal fees

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,228 new cases on Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

331 were in Toronto

228 were in Peel Region

132 were in York Region

47 were in Durham Region

40 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Ontario reported 1,228 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 291,999.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 274,714 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,313 and is 94.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,848.

Provincial figures showed there are 699 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 10), with 263 in intensive care (down by six), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (down by nine).

2:41 Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions

Nearly 21,300 more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Ontario has administered 540,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is up by 21,295.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 229,151 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.