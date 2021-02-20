Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 20

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.
Toronto city council votes to reduce taxi renewal fees amid COVID-19
Toronto city council has voted to temporarily reduce renewal fees for taxis and limousines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The taxicab and limousine industry has experienced significant service reductions this year, and the City is dedicated to helping support its recovery,” officials said in a news release issued Saturday.
The release said $2.47 million in support will help up to 8,670 drivers.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 1,228 new cases on Saturday.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Of those:
- 331 were in Toronto
- 228 were in Peel Region
- 132 were in York Region
- 47 were in Durham Region
- 40 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths
Ontario reported 1,228 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 291,999.
A total of 274,714 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,313 and is 94.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.
Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,848.
Provincial figures showed there are 699 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 10), with 263 in intensive care (down by six), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (down by nine).
Nearly 21,300 more vaccine doses administered
As of 8 p.m. Friday, Ontario has administered 540,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is up by 21,295.
So far, 229,151 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.View link »
Comments