Lifestyle

This Vancouver photographer captured a stunning photo of a couple. Now he wants to find them

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 7:02 pm
Photographer Ben Glassco took this photo of a couple on Saturday, Feb. 13 and now he's trying to find them.
A Vancouver photographer is on a mission to find an anonymous couple he photographed during the long weekend snowstorm.

Ben Glassco came across a couple looking through the snowflakes at the Lions Gate Bridge and he took a stunning photo of them.

However, he doesn’t know who they are and the photo does not show their faces.

But Glassco said he would like to find them and gift them a copy.

“I did see this one couple standing there in that perfect moment, the snow coming down and the bridge in the background. It was just beautiful so I snapped the photo,” he said.

To narrow it down, Glassco said he took the photo at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

He said he did say hello to them but didn’t exchange any information and it wasn’t until he was editing the photo that he realized he needed to find the couple.

Glassco made a TikTok video to hopefully find them and said the Internet has been helpful, but he still doesn’t know who they are.

“Every once in a while you catch that perfect photo that really makes you feel something when you look at it,” he said.

“I think that’s what’s resonated with people online. They see this photo and they feel the romance of it and the moodiness of the photo and it really creates something inside them and gets their blood flowing.”

Anyone who thinks they know who the couple is can contact Glassco on his website.

Photographer Ben Glassco took this photo of a couple on Saturday, Feb. 13 and now he’s trying to find them. Credit: Ben Glassco.
